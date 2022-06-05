CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,831,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 52,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

