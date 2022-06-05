CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,907 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 740,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $71.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

