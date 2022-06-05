Chai Trust Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Datadog makes up approximately 0.2% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,544,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,876.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,416 shares of company stock worth $8,604,624 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.