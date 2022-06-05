Chartist Inc. CA Has $350,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $273,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 17.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 186.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 119,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

