Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.86.
CHWY stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $1,965,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $747,000.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
