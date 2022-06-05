Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REFI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 6th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

NASDAQ REFI opened at $17.23 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance ( NASDAQ:REFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,692.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,864.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $203,923.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.