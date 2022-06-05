Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 944 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $266.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.