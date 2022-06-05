Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 10,142 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

TJX stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

