Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.