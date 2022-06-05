Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $18.74 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

