Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $36.13 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $36,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,608 shares of company stock worth $2,470,844. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $678.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $849.06.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.