Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

