Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 190,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 140,083 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

