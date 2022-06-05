Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

