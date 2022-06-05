Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

