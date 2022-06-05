China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZNH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

