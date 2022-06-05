Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

CD stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.