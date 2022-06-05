CIBC Boosts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$45.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.28.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

TSE:JWEL opened at C$37.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About Jamieson Wellness (Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.