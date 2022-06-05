CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 174,794 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,794 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.2% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.77% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $766,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

