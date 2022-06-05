CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 58,958 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,958 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $60,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $93.77 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

