CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.89% of Restaurant Brands International worth $167,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

QSR opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

