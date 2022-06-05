CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $127.19 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $127,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average of $171.99. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

