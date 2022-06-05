CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $46.80 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

