CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,380 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

