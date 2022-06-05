CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 39,448 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,601,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,448 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 0.6% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $218,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.
Waste Connections Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
