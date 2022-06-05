CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 87,410 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,410 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $97,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

