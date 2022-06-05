Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $108.84 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $108,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,243,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $91.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

