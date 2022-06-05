Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

