Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.96 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.30 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

