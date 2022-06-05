Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $6.13 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $429.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.59. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

