Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $16.98 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 370,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,980,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.