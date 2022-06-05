Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $318.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 751,621 shares of company stock worth $17,596,600. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

