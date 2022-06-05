Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 20,193 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

NYSE:MRK opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

