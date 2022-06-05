Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,616 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

COST stock opened at $476.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

