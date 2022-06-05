Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 7,094 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

