Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $13.20 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,203,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $412.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

