Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 40,839 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

