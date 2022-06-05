Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,688 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

NYSE:YELP opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,908,570.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

