Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,960 shares of company stock worth $27,195,608. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH opened at $196.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

