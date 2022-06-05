Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.70 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of -205.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($145.50) to £120 ($151.82) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

