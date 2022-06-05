Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $2.73 Million in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

HTA stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

