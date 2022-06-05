Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.60 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

