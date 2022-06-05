Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,668 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,668 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $66.69 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.