Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $453.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,762. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

