Clark Estates Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 344.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,105 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 2.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

