Claro Advisors LLC Invests $156,000 in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,901,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,055,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000.

Shares of AHHX opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Adaptive High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

