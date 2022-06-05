Claro Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

