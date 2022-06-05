Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £195,649.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.
About Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbuy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.