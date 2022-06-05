Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 2,849 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for about 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,233,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,989,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 167,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

