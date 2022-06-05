Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 660 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $491.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.26 and a 200 day moving average of $573.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $683.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.